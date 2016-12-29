13 Butler drops Big East opener to St. John’s 76-73

NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman guard Shamorie Ponds scored 26 points, including four free throws in the final 9.1 seconds, and St. John’s upset No. 13 Butler 76-73 on Thursday night in the Big East opener for both teams at Carnesecca Arena.

The Red Storm (7-7, 1-0), coming off a 33-point win at Syracuse, stayed close with the Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1) and finally took a lead at 72-71 on a free throw by Malik Ellison with 14.1 seconds left.

St. John’s kept the ball on the second miss and Ponds was fouled. He made two free throws before Tyler Lewis of Butler did the same with 6.7 seconds left. Ponds added two more with 6.2 seconds to go. Kelan Martin of Butler let a shot go from halfcourt at the buzzer and it hit the rim.

Bashir Ahmed added 19 points for the Red Storm.

Tyler Wideman had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Bulldogs, and Martin scored 13.