Wall scores 36 points as Wizards hold off Pacers, 111-105

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards held off the Indiana Pacers 111-105 on Wednesday night despite playing the second half without Bradley Beal.

Otto Porter Jr. added 22 points for Washington and Wall finished one assist shy of his first triple-double of the season. Beal, who sprained his right ankle in the first quarter, had 12 points in 18 minutes.

Paul George scored 34 points and Jeff Teague added 19 points and 11 assists for the Pacers, who trailed by 11 after three quarters and cut the deficit to two late in the fourth quarter.

Marcin Gortat had 13 points and 16 rebounds for Washington.

The Wizards are 8-3 in their last 11 games, and have won seven straight at home.