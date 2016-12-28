Shot of cold air could produce tricky driving conditions Thursday

A cold front will pass through central Indiana late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Ahead of the front, spotty showers will be possible later Wednesday night. The best chance for rain will be between 6pm and 10pm in the Indianapolis area.

COLDER THURSDAY

Temperatures will out top out in the 30°s Thursday. Combined with winds out of the west 13-24mph with gusts to 30mph, wind chill values will be in the 20°s.

As colder air arrives in central Indiana, moisture will get squeezed out of the atmosphere – producing snow showers at times. Computer models have been slow to pick-up on the snow, but are starting to do so today. While most of central Indiana will not see an accumulating snow, it does appear there could be a couple tenths of an inch over east-central Indiana through midnight Friday morning.

One problem that may crop up… snow showers combined with gusty winds may reduce visibility to a mile or less in localized spots. Our latest high-resolution computer model is projecting lower visibility over parts of east-central Indiana from 8pm Thursday through midnight Friday.

Areas of red indicate visibility less than one mile in the above animation.

If this occurs, driving could be difficult if you get caught in one of these snow showers (also known as snow squalls).

