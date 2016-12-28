Report: Debbie Reynolds hospitalized one day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actress Debbie Reynolds (L) accepts the Life Achievement Award from actress Carrie Fisher onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Reynolds, 84, complained of breathing problems, an unidentified source told The Times.

Reynolds, who was born Mary Frances Reynolds, was a bubbly singer, dancer and actress who starred in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Fisher, whose grit and wit made “Star Wars'” Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers was 60 when she died four days after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Developing story – more to come.

