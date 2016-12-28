× One person dead after crash involving pickup truck, semi in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – One person died after a crash early Wednesday morning in Bartholomew County.

According to investigators, a semi truck and Ford Ranger pickup were involved in the crash, which happened on State Road 7 and County Road 250 East near Columbus around 5:40 a.m.

One person in the pickup truck died and another person was taken to the hospital with what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.