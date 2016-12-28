× New Year’s Eve Forecast

A cold front will drape across the state this weekend and bring rain. We’ll have dry weather early Saturday and rain will develop late in the day. Expect a wet night to ring in the new year. Temperatures will fall below freezing by Sunday morning. So slick roads will also be a concern. We’ll have a mild New Year’s Day with highs near 50 degrees on Sunday. Our wet weather will extend into next week with a chance for rain staying with us through Tuesday. Colder air moves in by mid-week and snow is likely by Wednesday.

