New Day Craft is Indiana’s premier mead and cider maker in Fountain Square neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Find your way to New Day Craft to try ciders and meads! It's a local spot Yelpers love in Indianapolis.

New Day Craft is on Prospect Street in the Fountain Square neighborhood. New Day Craft has been making mead and cider in Indiana for the last 11 years.

4 Things You Need to Know about New Day Craft

There is usually about ten or so meads and ciders available, so Yelpers recommend a tasting of six for $5, or order a single for a $1 for New Day beginners.

Yelpers rave about the Breakfast Magpie, which is especially appealing to coffee fans because of its bold flavor.

Yelpers appreciate that New Day’s location is near the Cultural Trail (bike friendly with parking available).

Yelpers like to pair their drinks with the meat and cheese plates that feature local suppliers like Smoking Goose and Trader's Point Creamery.

The brewers use whole fruits and honey to bring out the bold and natural flavors.

So, what's the difference between a mead and a cider?

"Mead indicates that it has honey as a base sugar to make the alcohol. There is a huge diversity in the category. We are here to make great alcohol and cider and mead but we are here to also help make a great community," says owner Tia Agnew.

Agnew is passionate about her business, especially here in the tasting room. Agnew says she makes her meads like a hard cider or beer. The brews are carbonated and each have between 6-13% alcohol. New Day Craft offers 6-10 varieties on tap at a time in Fountain Square neighborhood.

"If they are brand new, we suggest them doing a tasting flight. This is a gorgeous example. It is a 6 sampler. We walk you through the different varieties," says Agnew.

Brittany Smith from Yelp Indy says Yelpers rave about the breakfast magpie, which is especially appealing to coffee fans because of its bold flavor. All the meads and hard cider are aged in bourbon and gin barrels to help bring out the flavor.

And, be sure to pair your drink with some food!

"New Day Craft is one of the top-rated businesses on Yelp. There are so many local businesses under one umbrella," says Smith.

Yelpers like the meat and cheese plates that feature local suppliers like Smoking Goose and Traders Point Creamery.

FYI - You can bring the kiddos to the tasting room located near the Cultural Trail downtown.

"New Day is one of the flagship businesses in Fountain Square that helped with the rebirth of the neighborhood," says Smith.

New Day Craft was honored earlier in 2016 as a Top 100 Yelp business in the country. Agnew and her husband took part in a business conference in California with business owners to talk about strategies and engaging their customer base online.

