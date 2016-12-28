Nebraska snaps No. 16 Indiana’s home winning streak at 26

Posted 10:53 pm, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 11:11PM, December 28, 2016
Courtesy: BTN

Courtesy: BTN

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Glynn Watson Jr. scored 26 points and Tai Webster had 21 Wednesday night, leading Nebraska to a stunning 87-83 upset of No. 16 Indiana.

The Cornhuskers (7-6, 1-0) snapped Indiana’s 26-game home winning streak by finishing with their highest point total of the season in the Big Ten opener for both.

Indiana’s last loss at Assembly Hall was to Michigan State on March 7, 2015.

Robert Johnson finished with 19 points and Thomas Bryant had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (10-3, 0-1).

Indiana appeared to have seized control when it took a 42-35 lead early in the second half.

But the Cornhuskers answered with a 13-2 run and rebuilt a seven-point lead with 9 minutes to go.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s