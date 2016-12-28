× Michigan man accused of raping 15-year-old Indiana girl he met on Facebook

WINCHESTER, Ind. – Authorities in Randolph County arrested a Michigan man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook.

According to court documents, Brandon M. Kolc, 22, faces charges of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor. The 15-year-old girl said she met Kolc on Facebook and invited him to come to Randolph County.

She told police their first encounter was consensual, even though Indiana’s age of consent is 16. That encounter happened in the parking lot of a church.

The next day, the 15-year-old said Kolc picked her up and had sex with her in a car outside an abandoned casket factory. That second encounter was against her will, she told police. She said he had his hand on her neck and choked her as he forced her to have sex.

The girl told investigators that she thought Kolc was 19 years old and lived in Illinois. He is 22 years old and lives in Gibraltar, Mich., according to court documents.

He’s been previously convicted in connection with an attempted home invasion from last year in Michigan. He was also wanted on a parole violation, according to court documents.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Kolc on Nov. 29. He was booked at the Randolph County Jail over the weekend. A trial date is set for April.