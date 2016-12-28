Investigators searching for hit and run driver that critically injured 63-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – Investigators are searching for the driver who critically injured a 63-year-old woman.

“It’s just horrifying and it couldn’t have happened to a better person,” explains Donna Arbogast, Singer’s co-worker and friend.

On Friday evening, around 8 o’clock, Jan Singer was crossing South Meridian Street, right outside of where she works.

Singer has worked at La Hacienda restaurant for more than 20 years.

“She’s so caring and giving and festive, that was the hard part. She brought in presents for everyone for Christmas,” says Arbogast.

Singer was working at the time of the accident. She made it halfway across the street when she was hit. Witnesses told police they saw the driver stop for about 30 seconds before he took off.

“A lot of customers and a couple employees that went out and sat with her until the ambulance came,” explains Arbogast.

Singer has severe injuries to her hip, legs, and head. Singer’s longtime boyfriend tell us she is continuing to improve.

“I’d just like them to know that they hurt somebody and done a lot of serious damage and she didn’t deserve it,” Merl Swoveland, Singer’s boyfriend.

Detectives believe the vehicle involved was a silver or gray Chevy Malibu hatchback.

If you have any information on this case that could help detectives, call Muncie Police.