IFD: Crews handle a record breaking number of fires in December

Posted 12:30 pm, December 28, 2016, by

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Fire Department officials say they’ve now responded to a record breaking number of fires in the month of December.

On Wednesday morning, officials released an update showing a total of 57 working fire runs for IFD this month alone, including a fire that just happened overnight. The latest double residence fire happened in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, where crews say they battled heavy flames and a firefighter was hurt.

Besides the nearly 60 fire runs for IFD, the department has also helped surrounding departments during nine other working fires – all fires that could’ve been prevented, officials say.

IFD sent out several safety reminders:

  • If you’re using a space heater, remember to keep a clear 3-foot perimeter around it on all sides
  • Keep clothes and furniture away from all heat sources
  • Never use your stove or oven to heat a room
  • Don’t leave food cooking on the stove or a candle unattended
  • Never use generators, propane heaters or outdoor heaters inside your home
  • If you’re sing a wood burning fireplace, make sure that all embers are out before you go to bed
  • Be vigilant in your neighborhood, keep an eye on your neighbors and on any unusual activity around empty buildings
  • Make sure your smoke alarms are working

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s