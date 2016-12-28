IFD: Crews handle a record breaking number of fires in December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Fire Department officials say they’ve now responded to a record breaking number of fires in the month of December.

On Wednesday morning, officials released an update showing a total of 57 working fire runs for IFD this month alone, including a fire that just happened overnight. The latest double residence fire happened in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, where crews say they battled heavy flames and a firefighter was hurt.

Besides the nearly 60 fire runs for IFD, the department has also helped surrounding departments during nine other working fires – all fires that could’ve been prevented, officials say.

IFD sent out several safety reminders: