× Final Richmond Hill house explosion suspect sentenced in connection with 2012 blast

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The final defendant in the Richmond Hill house explosion from 2012 has been sentenced, four years after the deadly blast.

Glenn Hults was charged with conspiracy to commit arson, but his attorneys agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of assisting a criminal. He faced a possible 20-year sentence on the original charge. Instead, a judge sentenced him Wednesday to 3 years, with 2 years executed. He’ll serve part of the sentence in jail and part of it in Community Correction.

Prosecutors said Hults participated in the planning of the blast and had knowledge of it months in advance. He’s also accused of aiding in attempts to cover it up. His attorney denied the allegations.

The November 2012 blast killed two neighbors and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes. Brothers Mark Leonard and Bob Leonard Jr. have already been tried and sentenced to life without parole for their roles in the explosion. Prosecutors said they schemed to blow up Monserrate Shirley’s home in an attempt to get $300,000 in insurance money.

The blast killed neighbors Dion and Jennifer Longworth, leading to murder convictions for the Leonard brothers. Just last week, Shirley was sentenced to 50 years in prison. She entered into a plea agreement that dismissed a total of 50 charges, including murder. In exchange, Shirley testified against her co-conspirators.

Another co-conspirator, Gary Thompson, was sentenced to 30 years for his role in the explosion.