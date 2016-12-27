Police: Suspect pointed gun at worker’s head during robbery at Marsh store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery on the northwest side.

On April 29, 2016, the man entered Marsh at 5624 N. Georgetown Rd. around 12:20 a.m. and brought an item to the register so he could buy it. When the cashier rang up the transaction and opened the register, the man pulled out a black and silver handgun.

Police said he chambered a round and pointed the gun at the cashier’s head. After the cashier ran away, the man reached into the register and took the cash inside. He then left the store.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.