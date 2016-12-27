× Police searching for man accused of using counterfeit money at Tipton gas stations

TIPTON, Ind.– Police in Tipton are working to identify a man accused of using counterfeit money.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 6′ tall and 215 pounds. He’s accused of passing counterfeit $20 bills to several gas stations in the area.

He has been buying lottery tickets, cashing them in and then switching the real bills for counterfeit bill to buy additional tickets.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Tipton Police Department at 765-675-2152.