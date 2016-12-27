Police: Driver’s blood alcohol content more than 3 times legal limit during crash in southern Indiana

OSGOOD, Ind. – Police say a man with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit was behind the wheel of a car that hit a tractor Monday afternoon, leaving a man with serious injuries.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday on State Road 350 near Base Road in Ripley County.

State police said a 2001 Buick LeSabre was going westbound on State Road 350 when it rear-ended a tractor. The driver of the tractor, 65-year-old Hubert E. Brown of Harrison, Ohio, was ejected and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Batesville before being transferred to University of Cincinnati Hospital.

The driver of the LeSabre, Richard J. Campos, 41, was not hurt, police said. He submitted to a portable breath test that showed his blood alcohol content was 0.26, more than three times the state’s legal limit. Campos was taken to a Batesville hospital for a blood draw.

Police arrested him on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering another person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Campos was taken to the Ripley County Jail. The Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office is finalizing formal charges against him.