IMPD officers ask parents to supervise their own teens over winter break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Just hours after dozens of teenagers were involved in fist fights at Castleton Square Mall, police are reminding parents to watch their kids and to make sure that they know where they are this winter break.

“The city, Simon Malls, and the stores at the mall spend a lot of money watching over these kids on the weekend and it is unfortunate,” said IMPD North District Commander Chris Bailey.

Officers say out of the hundreds of kids that were involved in the fights at the mall, most were unsupervised, dropped off and then left to roam the mall on their own.

“My message to parents is that Simon Mall and IMPD are not babysitters,” said Commander Bailey.

A suggestion for parents looking to help their teens stay out of trouble during winter break is one of the many neighborhood centers around the city, offering sports, food, and programs for teens. Many of the neighborhood centers are open just as late as the malls.

“If you are that bored, you can come find a place that has millions of things to do. The centers can probably help you out and get you a job or something to do, where you will not be disruptive,” said a junior counselor at the Concord Neighborhood Center.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis also has a winter break program to keep kids busy in the area.