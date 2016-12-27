Hoosiers hold pep rally for bowl game in San Francisco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali.- The Hoosiers had their final practice Tuesday morning before their bowl game on Wednesday. After the practice, the team head to Union Square for a pep rally with fans, cheerleaders and the Indiana marching band.

Alumni came from all the across the country to watch IU in their bowl game.

Sean Herstein, a 1999 graduate of Indiana came down to the bay area from LA where he lives, to support his Hoosiers.

"Having enough wins to get to a bowl game, it just was a great opportunity to come watch them," Herstein a former member of the marching hundred said.

"I didn't see many victories on the football field," Herstein said of his time at IU. "So it was just nice to be able to have the wins this time!"

Garry Montgomery and his wife traveled from Greenwood to support the Hoosiers this week. Both Garry and his wife Donna are IU alumns and attended the Pinstripe Bowl last year in New York.

"We experienced the first bowl game in a long time last year but we're beyond the experience. Now we want a victory." Montgomery said as he showed off his Pinstripe Bowl scarf.

"It would just mean a lot to the university and the program and especially for Coach Allen, stepping in and doing what he's doing," Montgomery said. "It would be such a lift. "

Indiana faces the Utes Wednesday evening at 8:30 on FOX59.