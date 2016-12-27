Fire investigators say overnight apartment fire was set intentionally

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A fire overnight at the Keystone North Apartment complex on the city's near northeast side is now being investigated as an arson, Indianapolis Fire Department Spokesperson Rita Reith said.

The fire started just after midnight and firefighters had to rescue seven people including one baby from a third floor apartment.

The damage is estimated at $80,000.

Fire investigators are asking anyone with information about who may have started the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.

