Authorities search for driver who fled vehicle after crashing into Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Ind.—The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the crash in the 6100 block of South Jonesville Road, where they discovered a vehicle had struck the side of a residence.

The driver fled the scene before emergency responders arrived.

Crews with Vectren Energy were also called to the scene due to the vehicle hitting a gas line before crashing into the house.

The house sustained extensive damage in the crash, said authorities.

The driver of the vehicle has not yet been located.