× A dry Wednesday

We’ll have a dry Wednesday and temperatures will not be as chilly as Tuesday. A light rain/snow mix will develop late Wednesday night and snow showers are likely Thursday. We’ll have winds gusting up to 30 mph and that will blow the snow around and limit visibility. Expect a cold, dry Friday with highs near freezing. Temperatures will moderate over the weekend and our year will end cool and wet.

Low temperatures will be ten degrees colder tonight.

This has been a mild month so far.

Snow accumulation has been slightly below average this season.

I U football fans can expect sunny skies for the Foster Farms Bowl.

Temperatures will be above average for the next four days.

Rain will develop late Saturday.

Temperatures will stay above freezing for party goers Saturday night.

Rain is expected for New Year’s Day.

Temperatures will be above average, but not extreme, for New Year’s Day.