Police: Woman stopped for driving erratically handed 5-year-old son sippy cup filled with wine

LOVELAND, Ohio — Police say an Ohio woman stopped for driving erratically handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it when officers approached her car.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Louise Floyd is now charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Police say they stopped Floyd after getting a call Friday about a vehicle crossing the double yellow line and hitting a curb in the northeast Cincinnati suburb of Loveland.

They say Floyd acknowledged giving the cup with wine to her son to hold during the traffic stop. According to WXIX, Floyd failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of 0.169.

She is scheduled for a Jan. 11 court appearance.