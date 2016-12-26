× Multiple juveniles arrested as IMPD after fights break out at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police were called to Castleton Square Mall Monday, where several juveniles were arrested after at least two fights broke out.

Officers were dispatched there around 7:42 p.m. to disperse a crowd of juveniles.

Officers immediately began moving the crowd away from the mall and supervisors on-scene requested the assistance of the Event Response Group (ERG) for additional crowd control and officer presence. Seven juvenile females and one juvenile male were arrested as a result. They face battery and resisting arrest charges.

IMPD requested that parents come get their children. Police asked that parents do not leave their children unattended at large events and plan to have a chaperone to help prevent such disturbances from breaking out.

Police say they received reports of shots fired in the area, but no one was reported shot.

Malls across the country are reporting similar crowds of teens fighting, leading to multiple arrests. A mall in Aurora, Colorado was evacuated. Hundreds of teens were caught on camera fighting in Manchester, Connecticut.

It remains unclear if these incidents are connected in some way.