Mirotic, Wade lead Bulls over Pacers 90-85 to snap skid at 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Nikola Mirotic added a season-high 20 and the Chicago Bulls survived a poor shooting performance for a 90-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jimmy Butler had 16 points despite making only 3 of 12 field-goal attempts. Chicago, which had dropped nine of 12, was 32-for-83 (38.6 percent) from the field for the game.

Aaron Brooks had a season-high 19 points to lead the Pacers, who have lost three straight.

Indiana, which dropped to 4-12 on the road, has lost five straight and eight of nine at the United Center.

Michael Carter-Williams returned to the Bulls lineup after missing nearly two months with left knee and left wrist injuries. He finished with one point (0-for-5 from the field) in 18 minutes.

