East side business catches fire twice over holiday weekend

Posted 4:43 am, December 26, 2016, by , Updated at 04:44AM, December 26, 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An east side business is facing a lot of cleanup after IFD responded for the second time to the Royal Fish And Chicken restaurant, located at 10030 East 38th Street, early Monday morning to battle a fire.

IFD officials reported that Monday’s fire, which came in just after 3:30 a.m., started in the kitchen but was quickly put out.

The first fire run to the business came in late Sunday afternoon and also started in the kitchen.

The two fires caused damage in the kitchen area, and it is unclear when the restaurant will re-open for business.

