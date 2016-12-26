× Colder for the rest of the week

Our work week began with rain and near record high temperatures. The average high this time of year is 36 degrees and we were 30 degrees above average on Monday. After Monday, it will be colder for the rest of next week. After a dry Tuesday, a rain/snow mix will develop Wednesday night and snow showers are likely Thursday. We’ll have a cold, dry Friday with highs near freezing. Our year will end cool and wet as rain is likely this weekend.

Monday was a wet day.

Monday was a mild day.

We were close to setting a new high temperature record on Monday.

So far December has been a mild month.

We’ve had four inches of snow so far this season.

In northern California the Hoosier will take on Utah under clear skies in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Temperatures will be near average this week.

Rain is likely this weekend.