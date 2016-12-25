× Weather conditions believed to be factor in Christmas Day fatal crash

RIPLEY COUNTY — Christmas Day just after 3:00 pm, the Indiana State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on US 50 near County Road 450 East at Elrod in Ripley County, Indiana.

According to the initial investigation by Trooper Joe Uhler, a 2003 Chevrolet Astro van being driven by Tori D. Garcia, age 27, Hanover, Indiana was traveling eastbound on US 50 near County Road 450 East in Ripley County. For an unknown reason, Garcia’s vehicle left the south side of the roadway and overturned, before striking a tree. Garcia sustained fatal injuries in the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office. The front seat passenger in the vehicle, Kaleb A. Skirvin, age 21, Madison, Indiana sustained minor injuries and was treated and released. A four-year old female child in the vehicle sustained critical injuries in the crash. She was transported to a Cincinnati area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash. The wet roadway and foggy conditions may have been factors in the crash. Garcia and Skirvin were not believed to be wearing their seat belts when the crash occurred.