Man stabbed to death on Christmas Eve discovered in vehicle

Posted 11:53 am, December 25, 2016, by , Updated at 12:07AM, December 26, 2016

UPDATE: Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff has identified the victim in this case as 42-year-old Gerald Edwards of Indianapolis. Police are still asking anyone with information about his death to call Crime Stoppers AT 262-TIPS.

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- The body of a deceased man was discovered inside a vehicle in Lawrence late Saturday night.  Police say he was stabbed to death.

The 41-year-old male victim was found at Iron Rock Road and Shale Lane, near 75th and Carroll Road.  Authorities say he suffered injuries consistent with a fight or confrontation.

Detectives say they do not believe the stabbing occurred in Lawrence, where the man was found. They believe he was stabbed somewhere in Hamilton County.

Police agencies are working together to determine exactly where the man was stabbed.

This is an ongoing story, and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

