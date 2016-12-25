× IMPD: missing 4-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE: INDIANAPOLIS –Four-year-old boy Alex Gomez and his father Angel Diaz have been located and according to police, both are safe and at home. The family has been reunited.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Police say the boy, Alex Gomez, was last seen Sunday morning at 7405 Forrest Lake Road on the east side.

Officers say Alex is possibly with his father, Angel Diaz, but detectives cannot confirm this.

Alex was last seen wearing grey pants, a beige/cream striped shirt, with grey thermal underwear.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

If you have any information about Alex’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.