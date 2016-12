× Fire heavily damages east side restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS–An east side restaurant was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. fire crews were called to Royal Restaurant just east of 38th and Mitthoefer.

There were no customers inside the restaurant at the time.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen area and the cause is believed to have been electrical.

Damage has been estimated at $75,000.