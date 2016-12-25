A&E scraps KKK series after learning of cash payments

6th October 1951: A Ku Klux Klan (KKK) procession at the Festival Pleasure Gardens in Battersea Park, London, celebrating the 1951 Festival of Britain. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A&E is scrapping plans for an eight-part documentary series about the Ku Klux Klan after finding out that some participants of the hate group were paid for their work on it.

The network said Saturday it was dropping “Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America” a day after discovering that “nominal” cash payments were given by third-party producers.

The network says in a statement that “while we stand behind the intent of the series and the seriousness of the content, these payments are a direct violation of A&E’s policies and practices for a documentary.”

“Escaping the KKK” was to follow people trying to extract themselves from the racist and anti-Semitic hate group. The network had provided assurances to the public and its partners that no payments would be made.

