Volunteer firefighter dies after vehicle is struck by train in McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – A volunteer firefighter with the McCordsville Fire Department died on his way to a call during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

The department says Richard Rehm lost his life after his vehicle was struck by a train around 1:26 a.m.

The following is part of a statement the fire department posted on its Facebook page:

“God bless you Rich and the service and the sacrifice that you have made. We will always remember you as a friend, a fireman, and a truly great person. I know I speak on behalf of everyone that has the honor of working with you in the fire service when I say you were a great man. Willing to give the shirt off your back to anyone in need, always there ready for the call. You will be in our prayers and our thoughts and you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace brother.”

The crash is still being investigated. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.