FACE Animal Clinic looking for families for puppies abandoned in tow yard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The FACE Low-cost Animal Clinic on the city’s east side is looking for families who want to give eight puppies a loving home this holiday season.

The clinic says the dogs and their mother were found at a tow yard by a Good Samaritan. They were reportedly covered in flees, filled with worms and were “very scared and not comfortable around humans” when they were brought in.

“We are looking for a rescue to take these pups in but will care for them as our own until that happens!” said the clinic in a Facebook post.

The FACE clinic says if you’re unable to adopt the puppies yourself, you can help by donating or filling up stockings with things to care for the dogs. You can find the clinic’s contact information here.