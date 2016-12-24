A cloudy Christmas weekend

Posted 11:30 am, December 24, 2016, by , Updated at 01:07PM, December 24, 2016
christmas-four

Indianapolis has had some extreme weather on Christmas Day but this year will be rather benign. Expect a cloudy, mild  weekend.  We’ll also have a chance for rain on Sunday with highs near 50 on Christmas Day. The average highs in late October for Indianapolis are in the low 60s and that is where we will be early on Monday. A cold front moves across the state Monday afternoon and temperatures will fall. Rain is likely on Monday with a slight chance for isolated t-storms. After Monday, it will be colder for the rest of next week. After a dry Tuesday,  a rain/snow mix will develop Wednesday night and snow showers are likely through Friday.

rpm1

Skies will remain cloudy today.

saturday-forecast

This will be a mild day.

rpm2

Rain will develop Sunday afternoon.

sunday-forecast

Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday.

warm-anamoly

Highs will reach into the 60s on Monday.

tuesday-headlines

Atfer a mild weekend we’ll see heavy rain next week.

