× 3 young children killed, woman hurt in apartment fire

GARY, Ind. — Three young children have died and a woman has been injured in an apartment fire in Gary.

Firefighters found two of the children late Friday night in an upstairs bedroom. The third child was on an inside stairs.

A county coroner has identified 5-year-old Jayden Mitchell and 4-year-old Alaya Pickens as two of the victims. The third victim is described as a 2-year-old girl.

The woman was able to escape out a back window. Police say she was being treated at a hospital for burns.

The fire appears to have started in a first-floor living room. It was confined to one apartment, but some neighbors were evacuated.

A cause of the blaze has not been determined