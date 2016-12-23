State senator proposes casino for Terre Haute

Posted 4:46 am, December 23, 2016, by
slot-machine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) – A state lawmaker wants to clear the way for a casino in Terre Haute.
Republican Sen. Jon Ford is proposing legislation to move unused games held by the Rising Sun casino to Terre Haute. He tells the Terre Haute Tribune-Star that a new casino would create hundreds of jobs and millions in taxes for Indiana and local government.
The Rising Sun casino now operates in southeastern Indiana, near Cincinnati. Alex Stolyar of Full House Resorts, which operates Rising Sun, says Terre Haute could be a “prime market.”
He says the city’s location near the Illinois border could attract players from that state. Stolyar says he wants to stay a step ahead of any plans for a casino in Danville, Illinois.
If approved, a Terre Haute casino could be ready in 2019.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s