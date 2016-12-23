Potato chips recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Several potato chip companies are recalling their products due to possible salmonella contamination.

Herr’s, Seyfert, and Bickel’s Snack Foods are all on the recall list.

According to the FDA, they were all made with milk ingredients by one of its’ secondary seasoning component suppliers, Valley Milk Products LLC. The milk ingredient is being recalled due to a potential risk of Salmonella contamination, and Valley Milk Products LLC notified all of the companies it supplies to.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Although no illnesses have been reported, the companies are choosing to voluntarily recall their products.

If you purchased on of the recalled products, do not eat it, and return it to the retailer where it were purchased for a full refund.

The following list includes all of the potato chips affected by the recall.

HERR’S Smoked Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

2.625 oz.

72600 03339

November 13, 2016 thru March 27, 2017

HERR’S Smoked Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

8.0 oz. 72600 03420

November 26, 2016 thru April 24, 2017

PEDDLER’S PANTRY

Smoke Dried Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

2.0 oz.

72600 07789

December 25, 2016 thru March 27, 2017

Bon Ton- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2.75 oz

UPC: 7004000224

Best by Between: 12/26/16-3/20/17

Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-12/14/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz

UPC: 7593996049

Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17

Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 5 oz

UPC: 7593905103

Best by: 1/2/17

Manufactured: 9/28/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 8.5 oz

UPC: 7593905033

Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17

Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Bickel’s- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: .75 oz

UPC: 7148700930

Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/13/17

Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/7/16

Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz

UPC: 7148700602

Best by Between: 1/16/17-3/6/17

Manufactured Between: 10/12/16-11/30/16

Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 7 oz

UPC: 7148721020

Best by Between: 1/2/17-3/6/17

Manufactured Between: 9/28/16-11/30/16

Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 8.5oz

UPC: 7148711030

Best by Between: 1/2/17-3/13/17

Manufactured Between: 9/28/16-12/7/16

Bon Ton-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 1.5 oz

UPC: 7004004132

Best by: 1/9/17

Manufactured: 10/5/16

Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz

UPC: 7017500019

Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/13/17

Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/7/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 7/8 oz

UPC: 3720000014

Best by Between: 12/19/16-2/20/17

Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-11/17/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz

UPC: 3720000476

Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17

Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 8.5 oz

UPC: 3720000504

Best by Between: 1/9/17-3/20/17

Manufactured Between: 10/5/16-12/14/16

Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

Size: 8.5 oz

UPC: 7017500060

Best by Between: 1/9/17-3/20/17

Manufactured Between: 10/4/16-12/13/16

Cabana-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 5 oz

UPC: 7277901085

Best by Between: 3/6/17-4/24/17

Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-11/9/16

Key Foods-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

Size: 6 Oz

UPC: 73296216671

Best by Between: 12/26/16-3/13/17

Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-12/7/16