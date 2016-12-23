× Police investigating armed liquor store robbery in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Lafayette police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday evening.

Officers were called to Bar Barry Liquors, located at 3000 South 9th Street, around 6:15 p.m.

Witnesses told officers the lone suspect had a black handgun and escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” tall, about 160lbs, wearing tan pants, an oversized gray zip-up hoodie and a skeleton mask with green teeth.

He fled the store to the south. A police K9 tracked the suspect to the area of West Dover Lane, where it’s believed he got into a vehicle and left the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lafayette police at (765) 807-1200.