Indianapolis police identify man set on fire, say he was shot first

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say the man who was found fully engulfed in flames on the city’s east side late Wednesday night was shot first.

Detectives say Marcus Ford, 46, of Indianapolis, sustained a likely non-survivable gunshot wound before being intentionally set on fire.

The incident occurred at East 37th Street and North Drexel Avenue around 11 p.m. after a pedestrian spotted the burning body.

Police say when they arrived, Ford’s body was engulfed in flames, as they described it. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The death was classified as a homicide by police on Thursday evening.

There’s no suspect information at this time. Officers say there was other evidence found at the scene, but they’re not releasing that information right now because they don’t want it to affect the investigation.

If you have any info, police ask that you call the Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).