IMPD: Suspect tried to flee scene of east side shooting by getting Uber ride

Posted 7:20 am, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 07:52AM, December 23, 2016

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man accused of entering a home on the east side and shooting a resident.

Police say an adult male was shot inside his home on Lofton Court near Franklin Road just off of I-465.

The victim is currently in good condition, and he was transported to a local hospital.

The residents apparently know the suspect and the shooting was some sort of domestic-related incident. There are at least seven bullet holes in the front door.

The suspect allegedly tried to get an Uber to flee the scene, but police located and arrested him near Raymond St and Franklin Rd–about a half mile from the shooting scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s