IMPD: Suspect tried to flee scene of east side shooting by getting Uber ride

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man accused of entering a home on the east side and shooting a resident.

Police say an adult male was shot inside his home on Lofton Court near Franklin Road just off of I-465.

The victim is currently in good condition, and he was transported to a local hospital.

The residents apparently know the suspect and the shooting was some sort of domestic-related incident. There are at least seven bullet holes in the front door.

The suspect allegedly tried to get an Uber to flee the scene, but police located and arrested him near Raymond St and Franklin Rd–about a half mile from the shooting scene.