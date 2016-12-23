× Christmas will be wet, not white this year with highs near 60 early next week

It will be a mild holiday weekend. Temperatures by Monday will near 60! Rain will be possible this afternoon any time after 2pm. We’ll carry that chance for rain through this evening and until 7am Saturday. Most of the precipitation will fall in the form of RAIN today, because temperatures will hit 40 in most spots. After sunset, a few flakes may mix in, but it will be nothing like the ice storm we had last weekend.

Heads up if you are traveling out west today, Winter Weather Advisories (purple) and Winter Storm Warnings (pink) extend from Wisconsin all the way back to the west coast. Blizzard WATCHES (lime green) are posted for the Dakotas.

We have daily rain chances through Monday however we will see A LOT more dry time than wet for the weekend. Here is a breakdown. On Saturday a few rain showers possible through 7am and then we’ll be dry for the rest of the day. On Christmas a passing shower is possible but the majority of the day will be dry. Monday will bring the best chance for rain as a front crosses the area. It will also be the warmest and windiest with gusts up to 35 mph.

Through Monday night we’ll pick up to 1″ of rain in spots, but the majority of that will fall on Monday.

More seasonal high temperatures return for the middle of next week and models are hinting at another arctic outbreak LATE next week.