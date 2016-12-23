Mild, wet weather expected for Christmas weekend

christmas-eve-and-day-forecast

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Expect a cloudy Saturday with a little drizzle early.  We’ll also have a chance for rain on Sunday with highs near 50 on Christmas Day. The mild, wet weather continues through Monday with highs 20 degree above average early in the day. A cold front moves across the state Monday afternoon and temperatures will fall. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder as the front passes. It will be colder for the rest of next week. After a dry Tuesday,  a rain-snow mix will develop Wednesday night and snow showers are likely through Friday.

dma-tonight-low-temperature

Lows tonight will stay above freezing.

saturday-forecast

We’ll have a cloudy, cool Saturday.

sunday-forecast

Rain is likely by Sunday afternoon.

warm-anamoly

Temperatures will be well above average through Monday.

4-day-qpf

Some areas will receive heavy rain through early next week.

A large, wet storm system will affect most of the nation this weekend. If you really want a White Christmas – head north.  Winter Storm and Blizzard Watches and Warnings are in effect over the upper Midwest through Christmas Day. Six to twelve inches of snow are likely from Minnesota west to Montana.

Christmas Eve:

national-front-map1

Christmas Day:

national-front-map2

 

Monday:

national-front-map3

