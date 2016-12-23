× AAA projects record breaking number of holiday travelers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s round two of the holiday travel rush following Thanksgiving and now experts are projecting another record breaking number of travelers in the air and on the roads.

Officials at the Indianapolis International Airport say about 14,000 people are expected to be there Friday alone and it’s not even their busiest day. They’re expecting about 15,500 passengers to come through on Monday.

Across the U.S., AAA projects more than 103 million people will travel between December 23rd and January 2nd. Officials say that’s a 1.5% increase overall from last year and the highest level on record.