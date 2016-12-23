× 3 people arrested for allegedly attacking IMPD officers, interfering with near east side investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested three people on Thursday accused of interfering with an investigation and attacking them, causing injury.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street around 3:25 p.m. A resident in the area called police because three neighbors were allegedly shooting at the complainant’s dog with a BB gun.

While police were attempting to detain a boy involved, the boy’s parents, Carla and James Pearson, allegedly stepped in and interfered. They hit the officers multiple times causing injury.

Officers arrested the juvenile and the two parents.