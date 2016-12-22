Thieves steal car with little boy’s Christmas gifts in trunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A mother is asking the thieves who stole her car to return what was in the trunk.

Early Thursday morning, Brittany Printz started her day by warming up the car for her son. Minutes later, Printz and her 3-year-old came outside her Beech Grove apartment to find her car was gone.

“I was actually headed to take my son to daycare he had a Christmas party today. I started bawling after I found out the car was gone,” said Printz.

Her car wasn’t the only thing missing. Her son's car seat was inside and several Christmas gifts were in the trunk.

“I mean, fortunately it wasn’t all of them but half of them were in there. I bought him a tablet and a few video games and a few other things and it’s gone. It’s a loss,” said Printz.

Printz’s car is a white 2010 Chevy Malibu.

“You feel sorry for them but then again you don’t because they don’t have anything and they want to take from other people. I just couldn’t do it, I couldn’t take from somebody,” said Printz.

Printz admits from now on she won’t leave anything in her car and she won’t be warming it up.

“It’s probably really silly of me but I thought this is a safe neighborhood, my car isn’t going to get messed with you don’t ever think about the stuff like that,” said Printz.

The gifts stashed in the trunk were already wrapped and just hiding, waiting for Christmas.

“He was really looking forward to his tablet and I just don’t have the money right now to get another one,” said Printz.

This mom is asking the thieves to at least bring back her little boy’s presents.

“That’s all I want and I’ll figure out the rest,” she said.

Printz did file a report with the Beech Grove Police Department. This is at least the second report of a thief stealing a car while it was warming up.

If you'd like to help this family, send an email to reporter Lindsey Eaton here.