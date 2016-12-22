Santa will get wet as he arrives in central Indiana with mild temperatures expected

Posted 6:18 am, December 22, 2016
Our weather will be nice and quiet today. We’ll see a cloud/sun mix for your Thursday with a light breeze from the northwest. High temperatures will stay just shy of the 40 degree mark.

Precipitation chances go up for the weekend. We’ll get through Friday afternoon dry. By 7pm we could see a wintry mix across northern Indiana. This will not be a repeat of last weekend as precipitation will quickly change over to rain by 10pm. Rain will continue overnight into Saturday morning.

We’ll have spotty rain showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Neither day will be a washout, but both will be overcast and mild.  In fact, we’ll see more dry time than wet!

The wettest day will be Monday as the front swings through.  Most will pick up 0.5″ to 1″ of rain over that three day period.

More seasonal air moves in next Tuesday and Wednesday.

