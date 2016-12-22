Knightstown returns cross to Christmas tree after weeks of negotiating with ACLU

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. – Just two weeks after the cross atop the Knightstown Christmas tree was removed following an ACLU lawsuit, it’s back—just not on top.

Residents returned the cross to the tree Thursday morning, a staff member at the town hall told FOX59. Although the cross wasn’t returned to its former spot, it is near the top, and it will be lit at night.

A star has now taken the top spot of the tree.

Town council members would not comment on the return of the cross due to pending litigation.

Last night there was supposed to be a town meeting with an announcement about the cross on the tree, but residents were confused when they found a note on the door that said the meeting had been canceled.

It is unclear at this point in time if and when there will be another meeting to discuss a deal that they may or may not have reached with the ACLU.

The cross was removed from atop the tree after the ACLU filed a lawsuit the first week of December.

The suit alleged that the Latin cross “is the preeminent symbol of Christianity, representing the instrument of the crucifixion of Jesus.” So the suit argued it has no business on town property.

The Christian Law Association has been negotiating with the ACLU to create a display that could incorporate the cross.

It is unknown at this time if the new placement of the original cross was part of the deal reached with the ACLU.