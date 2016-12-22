× Federal agency awards Indiana nearly $18M in homeless grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A federal agency has awarded nearly $18 million in funding to dozens of Indiana’s housing and service programs for the homeless.

The grants announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will give a boost to 105 Indiana programs that aid the homeless.

HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Antonio Riley says the funding will build on ongoing efforts to combat homelessness and aid individuals, youths and families across Indiana. He says the grant will help put those individuals “on the path toward dignity and independence.”

Some of the largest of Indiana’s grants will go to Catholic Charities, which will receive more than $470,000, and Indianapolis’ Damien Center, which will get nearly $385,000.

HUD estimates that nearly 550,000 Americans are homelessness on any given night.