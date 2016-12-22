Earlier water main break on Purdue campus still has some buildings closed

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– A broken water main from Tuesday continues to affect some parts of the Purdue University campus.

University officials report that the break  near Memorial Mall on Tuesday has still left several buildings without services. Both the Stewart Center and Hicks Undergraduate Library will remain closed through Thursday.

Occupants of those facilities will be able to briefly enter the buildings from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to retrieve their belongings before the start of winter recess.

Purdue Memorial Union, Grissom Hall, Heavilon Hall, Brown Laboratory of Chemistry and Wetherill Laboratory of Chemistry reopened Wednesday after the breakage had closed the buildings. People using those buildings have been instructed not to drink the water there until further notice.

