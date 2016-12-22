× Court docs: Man robbed after trying to meet up with woman he spoke with on Facebook

NEW PALESTINE, Ind.– Police say what a man thought was a Facebook romance was actually a robbery plan all along.

The robbery occurred at a trailer in the 3800 block of South 450 West on Monday.

Court documents show Shala Barnes, 20, had been chatting with a man she met on Facebook. She told him to come meet her, and the plan was for her boyfriend Cameron Werden, 21, to rob him.

The victim showed up, expecting to meet Barnes, but instead met Werden. Werden put a gun to the victim’s head and stole his wallet, hat, laptop and cell phone.

Court documents show Werden fired a shot into the air during the robbery. Police say Barnes admitted that Werden planned the robbery before the victim arrived.

During a search of the trailer, police found a .22 caliber pistol shoved into the cushion of a recliner in the living room. A .22 caliber bullet was also found next to the gun.

Barnes and Werden each face two counts of robbery. Werden faces additional charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.