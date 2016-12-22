Temperatures rise for Christmas weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect quite a bit of precipitation over the next seven days, but our warm up is going to continue. We'll have a cloudy, cool Friday with a light rain/snow mix Friday evening. Temperatures will be warm enough for our mix to change to rain by sunrise Saturday and for Sunday expect a chance for rain with highs near 50 on Christmas Day. The mild, wet weather continues through Monday with highs 20 degree above average early in the day. A cold front moves across the state Monday afternoon and temperatures will fall. It will be colder for the rest of next week.

Low temperatures will be cooler overnight.

So far Winter is off to a cool start.

We have had 4.1" snow so far this season.

Heavy rain is likely over the next seven days.

Expect a mild Christmas Weekend.

Our mild weather will peak on Monday.